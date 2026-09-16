Teen arrested after social media video in stolen Dodge Durango

KETTERING — Police arrested one of the teens captured in a video on social media in a stolen Dodge Durango.

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Police are seeing these types of cases more often, sending more kids to the police station.

“This is the reality ... this is what kids are doing for fun these days. Parents should be keeping an eye on their kids,” Officer Cynthia James with Kettering Police Department said.

Police are trying to find the three teens in the social media video.

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They said the teens stole the Dodge Durango on Sunday.

Police said 18-year-old Chance Stine’s brother turned him in Wednesday.

The car was found abandoned on Powhattan Place.

“Normally, it’s a quiet neighborhood. We don’t have any trouble,” Mike Puterbaugh of Kettering said.

Puterbaugh said he’s not surprised teens are accused of stealing the SUV.

“I know there’s stolen cars everywhere now. You gotta be careful when you park your car,” he said.

James said the teens need to realize how dangerous these crimes are.

“It puts a lot more people at risk than just themselves at that point, and to see that it’s children being that reckless, it’s heartbreaking,” James said.

Anyone who has information about the remaining suspects is asked to reach out to police.

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