Teen charged after 16-year-old falls of moving vehicle, dies

TRENTON — A teenager has been charged after a 16-year-old was killed when he fell off the top of a moving vehicle last month.

A juvenile, accompanied by his parents and attorney, turned himself in to the Trenton Police Department on Thursday, according to our news partner, WCPO.

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The teen has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of operation in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property.

On Aug. 14, police responded to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Brampton Place for reports of a teen who was riding on top of a vehicle and had fallen.

The teen, identified as 16-year-old Mason Young later died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to a previous report.

Another teenager also fell off the truck and suffered serious injuries.

The third teen was charged on Thursday, was released to his parents, and is scheduled to appear in Butler County Juvenile Court later this month.

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