Teen dies from injuries suffered in crash on SR 49 in Clayton

CLAYTON — A 17-year-old pedestrian died Thursday from injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle on State Route 49 in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The victim, identified as Railan Derriso of Clayton, was struck shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, near mile marker 8 in Montgomery County.
Derriso was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, where he died two days later.
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According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling southeast in a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 when the pickup truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck Derriso.
The 43-year-old driver was not injured in the crash. State troopers determined that the driver was at fault for the collision.
Emergency responders from the Clayton Fire Department & EMS transported Derriso by ambulance to the hospital.
Troopers from the Dayton Post were also assisted at the scene by the Clayton Police Department and Busy Bee Auto Parts & Towing.
Charges against the driver are forthcoming as the Dayton Post continues its investigation into the fatal crash.
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