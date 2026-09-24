Teen faces felony charge after Miami Valley CTC bomb threat

ENGLEWOOD — A 15-year-old is facing felony charges after a bomb threat shut down a local school.

Authorities said that a 15-year-old girl from Centerville has been identified, interviewed, and charged with allegedly leaving a threatening message on the voicemail system at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘All Clear’ given after bomb threat at Miami Valley CTC

During questioning, Englewood police said the girl admitted to placing the call, in addition to several other “prank” calls of a less serious nature.

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She does not attend MVCTC and has no affiliation with the school.

When school officials discovered the voicemail Thursday morning, they evacuated school facilities and canceled classes for the day.

The Englewood Police and Fire departments responded to the school’s campus shortly after 7:20 a.m.

Two explosive-detecting K-9 units from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base assisted in searching the school, and no suspicious or explosive devices were located on school property.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. Additional school-related discipline is likely, since the suspect was involved in a school-sponsored activity at the time of the offense.

MVCTC will resume classes on Friday.

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