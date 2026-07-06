Teen killed, 4 others injured after crash in central Ohio

Teen killed, 4 others injured after crash in central Ohio

MARION COUNTY, Ohio — A teenager was killed, and four other people were injured after a crash in central Ohio on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were called on a report of a crash on Likens-Chapel Road near Fairground Road in Marion County around 10:40 p.m., our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Mercedes-Benz M-Class was parked facing northbound on Likens-Chapel Road when it was hit from behind by a Ford Ranger.

OSHP said a 16-year-old boy was standing behind the Mercedes-Benz and was also hit by the Ford.

The teen was transported to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman and two 14-year-olds who were in the parked Mercedes-Benz were transported with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also transported with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]