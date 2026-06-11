Teen remains hospitalized months after shooting in Troy neighborhood

TROY — Police have provided an update on a shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy in Troy in April.

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The boy has survived his injuries; however, he remains hospitalized with significant impairments, Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said Thursday.

“We continue to investigate and thank the community for their patience as we continue to prepare the best possible case against those responsible,” McKinney told News Center 7.

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The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Locust Lane just before 9 p.m. on April 7.

Police found the 16-year-old lying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police said investigators have executed several search warrants and conducted multiple interviews.

Two people of interest from Troy, one juvenile and one adult, are in custody on charges related to the investigation.

Police previously told News Center 7 they do not “publicly identify suspects during an active investigation.”

We will continue to follow this story.

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