Teenage girl injured after shooting near Ohio mosque, police say

HILLIARD — A teenager was injured after a shooting near an Ohio mosque on Saturday.

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The shooting happened at around 9:50 p.m. near the Noor Islamic Cultural Center in Hilliard, a city spokesperson told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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An outdoor event was happening when officers received the call, according to the spokesperson.

Medics transported a teenage girl to the hospital. She was listed as stable.

A man told WBNS that he was working a food truck when the shooting happened.

“It was definitely really stressful, and I guess anxiety levels were a little bit high,” said Arman Miselis. “I definitely just wanted to stay put and stay safe and make sure that the cops just did their job.”

The suspect ran from the scene, and officers found a gun, the spokesperson said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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