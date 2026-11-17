Teenager arrested after customer robbed, assaulted in bank

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

MIAMISBURG — An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after a customer was assaulted and robbed inside a Fifth Third Bank, according to police.

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Jamari Harper was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of robbery, inducing panic, and possession of criminal tools.

Officers with the Miamisburg Police Department responded to the bank at approximately 2:07 p.m., within 4 minutes of a report that a man assaulted a customer and stole personal items.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

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The suspects left the scene in a white or silver vehicle displaying Ohio temporary license plates.

Using FLOCK cameras in the area, officers determined a plate number and direction of travel, relaying the information to surrounding jurisdictions.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle at 2:12 p.m. in Franklin, Ohio.

Four individuals in the vehicle were detained and transported to the Miamisburg Police Department for questioning.

The adult driver and one juvenile passenger were released pending further investigation, while a second juvenile passenger was identified as a reported missing youth from Hamilton County.

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