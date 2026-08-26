Teenager hospitalized after reportedly being struck by vehicle in Huber Heights

Teenager hospitalized after reportedly being struck by vehicle in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A teenager was hospitalized after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Huber Heights on Wednesday.

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Just after 3 p.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 6000 block of Tomberg Street on reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that it was a 17-year-old who had been struck.

The teen was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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