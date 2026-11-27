HUBER HEIGHTS — New video of a teenager jumping into action to save his neighbor who got stuck underneath an SUV.

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A 15-year-old boy is the reason why his neighbor got to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

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Jake Williams was working on an SUV in his driveway, but it quickly turned into a life-or-death situation.

“I was just thinking it was still on the stands because I was so excited to get it going, test it out,” Williams said.

Neighbors on Leawood Drive are used to seeing Williams work on this SUV.

Saturday, he was fixing fuel lines.

“Went back under, accidentally flicked it back into neutral while I was trying to connect it, and it just started rolling on me. And time slowed down,” Williams said.

His right arm was pinned, and about 5,000 pounds rolled onto his chest.

“I was just out here by myself and once that happened, I just, I might gasp, but I knew there was no point in yelling and I thought I was gone,” Williams said.

But someone did hear Williams: his 15-year-old neighbor.

“I seen over there that he was under the front tire and it looked like he was struggling to get out from under. He’s waving his hands around like he was grunting and stuff, and that’s when I finally realized that the car had actually rolled onto him,” Raylan Drake said.

Video shows Drake spring across the yard to try and push the SUV, but it won’t budge.

So his dad came to help, but they weren’t able to get it off him until Drake’s mom joined the effort.

“I think she has all the muscle,” Drake said.

The weight of the SUV crushed five of Williams’ ribs and left a pocket of air in his lungs.

He is alive and thankful for Drake’s quick thinking.

Williams will spend the holidays recovering.

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