Teens arrested after high-speed crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after a stolen vehicle crash on Sunday.

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On May 17, around 4 a.m. Dayton officers pulled into the gas station and saw a Cadillac XTS going at a high rate of speed toward the exit.

Officers followed the vehicle and tried to get its license plate, but it did not have one.

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The Cadillac then sped off, reaching “unsafe speeds,” according to Sgt. Jared King with DPD.

Officers stopped following the vehicle.

It then made a left-hand turn on Dryden Road from South Edwin C Moses Boulevard at an unsafe speed and flipped over.

Three people ran from the Cadillac.

Officers were waved down because two teenagers were asking for a ride home.

They matched the descriptions of the people who ran from the crash.

Phones were left behind at the crash scene, and the lock screens of the phones were the two 15-year-olds, King said.

The teens were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

After being released, the teens were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for obstruction officials business and receiving stolen property.

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