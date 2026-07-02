Teen’s legacy lives on through foundation’s back-to-school initiative

The Springfield-based foundation is launching a back-to-school drive and bash, fulfilling a vision Rikki-Lynn had to help her community.

SPRINGFIELD — The family of Rikki-Lynn Cromlish, who died after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022, is honoring her legacy through The Rikki-Lynn Warrior Foundation.

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The Springfield-based foundation is launching a back-to-school drive and bash, fulfilling a vision Rikki-Lynn had to help her community.

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Rikki-Lynn was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma when she was 16 years old.

Her parents and brothers, Micah and Malachi, are spreading positivity in her honor through the foundation.

The foundation’s current initiative, a backpack drive, was a project Rikki-Lynn herself wanted to undertake to help others.

Rikki Cromlish, Rikki-Lynn’s father, recalled how his daughter’s behavior changed before her diagnosis.

“When she was like coming home from school, she was going straight to her room and going to sleep, and that wasn’t normally her typical thing,” Rikki said.

Doctors later found a tumor on her pelvis, revealing she was battling a rare form of soft tissue cancer.

Rikki shared his daughter’s immediate concern after her diagnosis.

“Most people’s reaction, even an adult, would think like, ‘Am I going to die?’ Her first question was, ‘Am I going to be able to play softball again?’” Rikki Cromlish said.

Rikki-Lynn was known as a fighter, an athlete, and a country music lover.

Her brother, Malachi Cromlish, expressed confidence in her resilience.

“If anybody’s got it, then it’s her. She’s tough, she’s strong, she is hard-headed. And she’ll get through it. So if we can just remain positive for her, then that positivity will help her get through her battle,” Malachi said.

Brandi, Rikki-Lynn’s mother, confirmed that the current backpack drive was a direct reflection of her daughter’s wishes.

“The backpack drive or giveaway is her; that was something that she wanted to do,” Brandi Cromlish said.

Brandi said her daughter would have wanted the support to be inclusive.

“She didn’t care who it was, so I think that just goes back to who she was and what she would want. She wouldn’t want it to just be limited,” Brandi said.

Donations of school supplies and backpacks can be dropped off at Anytime Fitness, the Ohio Valley Surgical Center, or the Cromlish family’s home.

The collected school supplies and backpacks will be distributed at The Rikki-Lynn Warrior Foundation’s Back-to-School Bash on July 26.

Monetary donations are also accepted via the foundation’s Facebook donation link or by mailing a check to the Sweetbriar Lane address. Questions can be directed to therikkilynnwarriorfoundation@gmail.com.

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