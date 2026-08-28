Temperatures are heating up through the weekend

DAYTON — A ridge of high pressure is building eastward through the weekend. The Miami Valley will begin to notice the increase in temperature as a result starting Saturday. Even more so moving into Sunday and early next week.

Ridge of Heat

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High temperatures through the weekend are climb above the average of 84 degrees. Sunday’s forecast high is expected to reach near 90 degrees. Monday and through Thursday, forecast high temperatures are expect to rise into the low 90s. This is the start of September.

It is not uncommon to experience 90 degree days in September. In fact, our average last 90 degree day at the Dayton Internaional Airport is September 4th.

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By definition, a heat wave requires three consecutive days of 90 degrees or warmer. The Miami Valley can experience this starting Monday.

Future Feels Like

Heat index values will reach into the upper 90s nearing 100 degrees into the middle of next week.

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