Temperatures taking a tumble through Monday

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a bit of a wet one with rain moving through. Aside from the rain and breezy conditions, we are finding temperatures falling.

Tonight

Showers will end tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s. The frost chance tonight seems limited with some breezes continuing for several hours. However, some patchy frost is possible west of I-75, and for that reason a Frost Advisory is in effect from 2AM to 9AM Sunday.

Frost

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Into Sunday, we will find an increase in cloud cover and perhaps a sprinkle or two. Highs are not nearly as warm as the past few days. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s with a bit of a breeze.

Sunday

Frost chances increase for Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost will be heaviest where winds manage to calm down completely. The kids may need a heavier sweatshirt or jacket for the bus stop Monday morning. This cool spell is short-lived, and we find a new warming trend by Tuesday.

Monday

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A Freeze Watch is already in effect for some on early Monday morning. I expect the rest of the area to have some sort of frost or freeze headline issued by then. Our last freeze generally occurs in late April, so it is best to continue holding off on planting until after Mother’s Day to be on the safe side.

Freeze

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