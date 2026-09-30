Temporary road closures expected in Vandalia this weekend for Presidential visit

VANDALIA — Traffic will be impacted in Vandalia this weekend for a Presidential visit.

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President Donald Trump will be visiting Vandalia this weekend for a political rally, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The event is scheduled to happen at Butler High School in Vandalia on Saturday, Oct. 3, on S. Dixie Drive, according to the Republican National Committee (RNC).

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The City of Vandalia shared on social media that residents and motorists should expect temporary road closures and traffic delays as the President travels into and out of town.

The city recommends allowing for extra travel time, planning ahead, and asks that people follow the directions from law enforcement.

Updates on road closures and delays during the visit can be found on the City’s social media channels.

The President is visiting Ohio in support o Senator John Husted, who is running against Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Brown lost his Senate seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024.

We will continue following this story.

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