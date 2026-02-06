Texas man admits to sexually exploiting Ohio teen he met online

OHIO — A Texas man has admitted to traveling to Ohio to have sexual conduct with a 15-year-old he met online, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Harrison Barton, 38, pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted kidnapping of a minor, and possession of child sexual abuse content, according to U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio records.

Barton was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in February 2025.

He was trying to fly to Florida with the victim, WBNS reported.

Court records indicate that Barton took a Greyhound bus from Texas to Ohio about one month after finding the teen on the “Call of Duty” mobile game.

At the time, he was wanted on an outstanding parole warrant in Texas. It was connected to a prior conviction for online solicitation of a minor, in which he received a 10-year prison sentence.

Barton allegedly admitted that in this case, the victim picked him up in Tuscarawas County, WBNS reported.

Officials said Barton admitted to having sexual conduct with the teen and taking explicit pictures of them.

Barton is booked in the Butler County Jail.

WBNS reported that his plea agreement has a recommended prison sentence of 25 to 30 years.

