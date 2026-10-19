Texas man receives federal prison sentence for role in sexual abuse of minors in Ohio

TOLEDO — A 50-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in sexually abusing minors in Ohio.

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U.S. District Judge Jeffrey J. Helmick handed down the 360-month prison sentence to Christopher Hagerman, of McDade, Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio announced on Monday.

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Hagerman pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to produce child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

In addition to his prison term, he was ordered to serve lifetime supervised release and pay $5,000 toward the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Hagerman’s sentencing follows prior prison sentences handed down to two co-defendants in the case, including Hagerman’s wife and a Toledo man.

Co-defendant Chaz Jacob, 36, was previously sentenced to 35 years in prison, while Hagerman’s wife, 51-year-old Amy Fountain, got 21.83 years in prison.

According to court documents, the investigation began when federal agents investigated the suspected sexual abuse of a minor victim in Toledo, which led to Jacob’s identification. Officers seized several electronic devices during a search at Jacob’s residence.

Forensic analysis of the seized electronics revealed videos that Jacob recorded of himself sexually abusing several minors. Investigators also recovered videos showing Hagerman and Fountain sexually abusing two children under age 12 at Jacob’s home.

The case was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative aimed at locating, apprehending, and prosecuting individuals who exploit children online. Authorities urge anyone reporting child exploitation to visit cybertipline.org or call 1-800-843-5678.

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