Texas man sentenced for sexually exploiting Ohio teen he met online

OHIO — A Texas man who traveled to Ohio to have sexual conduct with a 15-year-old he met online was sentenced in federal court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Harrison Barton, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Barton was arrested at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in February 2025.

He was trying to fly to Florida with the victim, WBNS reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court records indicate that Barton took a Greyhound bus from Texas to Ohio about one month after finding the teen on the “Call of Duty” mobile game.

At the time, he was wanted on an outstanding parole warrant in Texas. It was connected to a prior conviction for online solicitation of a minor.

Barton allegedly admitted that in this case, the victim picked him up in Tuscarawas County, WBNS reported.

Officials said Barton admitted to having sexual conduct with the teen and taking explicit pictures of them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group