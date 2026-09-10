Thai 9 to open later this year in Piqua

PIQUA — A popular Thai restaurant expanding into Miami County is preparing to open before the end of the year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Thai 9 confirmed on Thursday that its Piqua location is expected to open in November.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect accused of stealing vape products from Sidney drive-thru; Do you recognize them?
- Pilot identified after being injured when plane crashes in Miami County
- Lebanon City Council pauses use of all 20 Flock Safety cameras
“We could not be more excited to open up shop in Piqua,” Thai 9 wrote on social media.
As previously reported, the Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 in July.
It will open in the restaurant space inside Fort Piqua Plaza in downtown Piqua.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]