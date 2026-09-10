Thai 9 to open later this year in Piqua

PIQUA — A popular Thai restaurant expanding into Miami County is preparing to open before the end of the year.

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Thai 9 confirmed on Thursday that its Piqua location is expected to open in November.

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“We could not be more excited to open up shop in Piqua,” Thai 9 wrote on social media.

As previously reported, the Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 in July.

It will open in the restaurant space inside Fort Piqua Plaza in downtown Piqua.

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