PIQUA — Thai 9, a popular Thai restaurant in Dayton, has officially opened its new location.

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The restaurant opened Monday inside Fort Piqua Plaza, on W. High Street in Piqua.

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As previously reported, the Piqua City Council approved a lease agreement with Thai 9 in July.

Thai 9 is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on Thai 9’s Piqua location can be found here.

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