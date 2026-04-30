Therapeutic riding center breaks ground on new facility in Miami County

CASSTOWN — A local therapeutic riding center is preparing to move.

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Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Riding Center broke ground on its new facility on Thursday afternoon.

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The center, which is currently at 5730 Washington Road in Piqua, will be moving to 4260 State Route 589 in Casstown once the new facility has been built.

Eagles’ Wing shared a photo of the rendering for the new center on their Facebook page.

News Center 7 has reached out to the center about how long construction is expected to take and when the new facility is anticipated to open.

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