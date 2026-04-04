‘There’s a dude shot in the road;’ 911 call reveals moments after a shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 911 call describes the moments after a person was shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Friday night.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road after 11:30 p.m.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female caller can be heard saying, “There’s a dude shot in the road.”

She quickly followed with, “They’re shooting again... they’re shooting at our cars.”

The dispatcher can be heard telling the caller and the other woman who was there to get down.

The caller told the dispatcher that she had heard the gunshot and came outside and saw a man lying in the road.

The dispatcher told the females to get inside, in case the shooters came back.

One person is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sergeant Dilley.

Dilley said they have not located a suspect or persons of interest.

We will continue to follow this story.

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