‘They both were shooting at each other!’ 911 call reveals when bullets hit Dayton home

While children sat in their bedroom on Wednesday night, gunfire rang out just feet away

DAYTON — A 911 call details the chaotic moment gunfire rang out just feet away from a Dayton home.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton Police responded just after 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of E. Beechwood Avenue.

News Center 7 obtained a 911 call through a public records request.

The woman who called 911 said her children were ready to go to bed when people started shooting outside.

“A blue truck and a Chevy Malibu just shot up each other,” Michele Smith told dispatchers.

“Ma’am, do you know if anyone was hit?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t know, but my kids are in the house,” Smith answered.

She told our news crew that her kids are nine and ten years old.

“They are scared, we’re scared,” Smith said.

They were inside when Smith said she heard what sounded like a loud clap.

“And then I open the door, and then another bullet hits right close to my front door where I was standing. And that’s when I knew, I told them I said, ‘Hit the ground, hit the ground!’” Smith said.

She told dispatchers that several people were in the vehicles.

“The dude that jumped in the Malibu tried to say that ‘They killed him,’ but that dude was already in the trunk, and they were shooting,” Smith said. “All of them had guns. Me and my kids were in the living room, and it sounded like it hit our house.”

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the call notes indicated no one was injured.

We have contacted the Dayton Police Department to find out what led to the incident and if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

