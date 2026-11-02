‘They’ve been in our home, now it’s forever;’ Families make it official during National Adoption Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Today, the probate court was filled with excited smiles and happy tears as families made it official on National Adoption Day.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was inside the Montgomery County Courthouse as multiple kids celebrated legally becoming a family. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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National Adoption Day is about bringing attention to the number of kids in the care of children’s services, and the gift of adopting a child.
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