SPRINGFIELD — Video has been released showing what looks like a thief in Springfield stealing air-conditioner parts and even whole AC units from several small businesses along East Main Street.

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spent the day in Springfield and spoke to a few of the businesses, only to find out the thief had returned.

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Mohammad Alfayez, who owns Avocado Spring, told News Center 7 that when his partner left the business on Sunday, their AC unit was damaged but still intact. But it was discovered again damaged on Monday when News Center 7 showed up.

“So, he just came and did that. He finished his job. He took the whole AC unit,” Alfayez said.

On Monday morning, the suspect cut the fence, squeezed through it, and removed a part of the AC unit. He got back over the fence and ran off.

Alfayez said this is not the first time this has happened at his business.

“Three weeks ago, he came to us, and he stole the AC unit from here. After that, last month, he came, and he stole our neighbor’s ACs,” Alfayez said.

He and his business partner co-own the Avocado Spring restaurant on East Main Street. While the store has not officially opened for business, Alfayez said this won’t stop them from opening.

He spent $5,000 to replace the first unit. But Jesse Johnson, a business owner next door, said he may wait before he invests in another air conditioner.

“It’s going to be a lot of money to repair and get a new one at this time of the year, but luckily it’s cold so we don’t have to worry about air-conditioning right now,” Johnson said.

He told News Center 7 that the suspect may be looking for copper piping to trade for cash, but he hopes Springfield Police capture him soon.

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