Thieves target guns in 50+ car break-ins near Columbus

Police are warning drivers after thieves broke into more than 50 cars last Sunday just outside Columbus, specifically targeting guns.

The perpetrators stole at least two firearms, while discarding other valuable items, including laptops, tablets, and a drone.

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Authorities indicate the thieves focused on stealing guns, leaving behind electronics and other possessions of value.

Chief Jeff Spence of the Gahanna Police Department, who has served for more than 30 years, noted the unprecedented nature of the incident.

“This is the first time that I can remember in my 30+ years of being here that we’ve had, you know, dozens and dozens of victims all tied to one suspect vehicle,” Spence said.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the break-ins.

In response to the thefts, police are urging people to lock their cars and remove any guns or valuable items.

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