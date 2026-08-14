‘This is a marathon;’ City, developers give update on Cornerstone South development in Centerville

The City of Centerville and developers are working to make a field the next phase in a decades-long project.

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville and developers are working to make a field the next phase in a decades-long project.

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Danielle Kuehnle, of Oberer Realty Services, spent years working on Cornerstone North, the area of Centerville with Costco, restaurants, and other retail space.

Now, the developer’s attention is turned to Cornerstone South. The plan is to create a mixed-use space, from offices to medical buildings.

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“I think the number one asset of Cornerstone South is the success of Cornerstone North,” Kuehnle said.

That space includes many businesses that opened for the first time in the Miami Valley. The goal is to do the same with Cornerstone South, specifically with an entertainment venue of some sort.

“We’re hoping to close on, you know, a couple of those deals here in the very near future,” Kuehnle said.

As shown on News Center 7 at 6:00, the first part of the project is now under construction, with an eye doctor and eye surgeon planned.

“The big picture in Centerville is that we’re really trying to intentionally diversify our economy here,” Erik Collins, City of Centerville development director, said.

While some work is being done now, they’re in it for the long haul.

“I think this is a marathon, and as market conditions present themselves, we’ll see it built out,” Collins said.

Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis told News Center 7 that when it’s all said and done, the project will bring more than 1,000 jobs with it, along with more tax revenue for the city.

“We think it’s a great financial picture for both the private sector, for the new businesses that would be in place, and certainly for the city and for the region,” Davis said.

The project will be built in phases as they secure who will take up each space.

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