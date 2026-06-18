Thousands are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,500 combined outages are reported across the region.

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As of 12:36 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 1,197 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website.

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Here is a breakdown of the outages:

  • Greene County- 71
  • Montgomery County- 898
  • Warren County- 1
  • Clark County- 159
  • Logan County -34
  • Mercer County- 2
  • Miami County -32
  • Preble County -15
  • Shelby County- 8
  • Union County-135

This also includes over 30 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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