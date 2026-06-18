Thousands are without power as storms move through the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 2,500 combined outages are reported across the region.
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As of 12:36 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 1,197 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website.
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Here is a breakdown of the outages:
- Greene County- 71
- Montgomery County- 898
- Warren County- 1
- Clark County- 159
- Logan County -34
- Mercer County- 2
- Miami County -32
- Preble County -15
- Shelby County- 8
- Union County-135
This also includes over 30 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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