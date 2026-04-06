Thousands of Buc-ee’s enthusiasts attend grand opening of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s opened in Huber Heights on Monday, and thousands of people showed up.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was at the store when it opened its doors at 6 a.m. and spoke with people from around the Miami Valley and the country.

People are excited!

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Samuel Leija of Fairborn said, “So, I’ve been watching just how Buc-ee’s expanded from a small taco shack on the weekends to this humongous organization, and it’s pretty cool.”

Some people waited in line for hours. Leija and his boys camped outside the doors with handmade signs for six hours.

Bryce from Fairborn said, “I came by yesterday, and we were seeing if they were allowing people in, and they weren’t, so we plan to come at 12.”

But some other Buc-ee’s fans drove across the country to get inside.

Will Donovan from Call Station, Texas, said, “This is my 39th Buc-ee’s. I’ve been to every Buc-ee’s in the state of Texas now. And this is my second out-of-state Buc-ee’s and my first grand opening.”

Will and his mother drove more than 16 hours to get to Huber Heights. He’s one of many fans News Center 7 talked to on Monday morning who are trying to visit every Buc-ee’s in the country.

Brett Bergman, of St. Louis, said, “They call it a bucket list. I’m semi-retired now. So, I road tripped, which I enjoy, a heck of a road trip. And I’m going to make it to many more Buc-ee’s.”

Whether it was their first time stepping into a Buc-ee’s or a seasoned fan, lots of people walked out with red Buc-ee’s buckets with shirts, food, and more.

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