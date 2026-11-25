DAYTON — Millions across the country are packing planes to visit family for Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler spoke with travelers at Dayton International Airport. They say that they are thankful to land in the Miami Valley LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

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There have been massive aviation problems over the last two weeks.

A flight was delayed at Dayton International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

There are no aviation issues.

“Very short flight, a little bumpy, but we made it safely,” said Stephanie Moore. “I’m just glad; me and my daughter are glad to be here.”

Moore said that was the worst part of her flight from Washington, D.C. to Dayton.

“I don’t really like to drive, and I’m getting older too,” she said. “So, definitely don’t want to do a lot of driving now; I’d rather fly a shorter route, yes.”

Moore was one of thousands meeting family they had not seen in a long time.

“I haven’t been here since 2024,” she said.

A man said he had not been here in almost 40 years.

“I haven’t been here in, man, probably since 1987,” said Lloyd Walton.

He flew in from Virginia Beach. Walton flew in on Wednesday.

“I thought I could maybe fly to Thanksgiving, but I’m like, that’s kind of cutting it,” said Walton. “What if something happens? You go to the weather or a hack or something.”

There have been multiple tech glitches in the last two weeks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights on Nov. 13.

United and Delta also delayed flights because of separate technology issues.

Both Walton and Moore are looking forward to spending their weekend here in the Miami Valley.

“Just visiting family, visit my two cousins. I haven’t seen them since the early 2000s,” said Walton. “So, you know, if I’m back home and I have the time, I might as well just come and visit them.”

“Spending time with family, hopefully see some friends that I haven’t seen in a while,” said Moore.

AAA said they expect 23,000 people from the Miami Valley to fly during the holiday weekend.

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