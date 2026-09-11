Thousands gather in Riverside to mark 25 years since 9/11

RIVERSIDE — People across the country and throughout the Miami Valley paused Friday to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

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Hundreds of participants gathered behind the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Riverside for a memorial run and walk to honor those who lost their lives.

Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes on Sept. 11, 2001.

The first flight departed Boston at 8 a.m., followed 18 minutes later by a second plane, with both striking the World Trade Center in New York City.

A third aircraft took off at 8:25 a.m. and later struck the Pentagon, while a fourth flight departed at 8:45 a.m. and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers fought back against hijackers aboard the plane.

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Participants of all ages gathered behind the museum in Riverside, taking time to reflect before running 2.5 miles or walking 1.5 miles along the flightline.

Staff Sgt. Conrad Cartwright, a Security Forces Unit Trainer, highlighted the commitment and sacrifice of military personnel.

“Put on that uniform, show up and take care of business at any given time, knowing that it may or may not be your last day, but having that greater sacrifice for the community is truly important; I think that’s what makes this great country run,” Cartwright said.

Chaplain Capt. Michael Breznau, a member of the U.S. Air Force, recalled how the attacks influenced his decision to enlist.

“I remember being 18 years old and watching what happened 25 years ago and that inspired me and so many others to serve our nation and so that’s what I was thinking about as I ran down this flightline,” Breznau said.

Venetia Green, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force, reflected on where she was when the news broke.

“Remembering what happened and where I was at when it happened. I was actually still active duty, stationed at McGuire Air Force Base,” Green said.

Maj. Casandra-Lorrain Estrada, a member of the U.S. Air Force, noted that the gathering served to remember those who sacrificed their lives and ran directly into harm’s way to save others.

Attendees included community members who vividly recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as younger participants who learned about the attacks through history books and personal stories.