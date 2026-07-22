Thousands of Haitians risk losing TPS in Springfield later this week

Community members gathered for a town hall meeting on Tuesday to talk about this.

SPRINGFIELD — Two days from now, thousands of Haitians in Springfield are expected to lose their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson breaks down reactions from the community and state leaders this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Community members gathered for a town hall meeting in Downtown Springfield on Tuesday night, according to a previous report.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced earlier this month that the TPS is set to end on July 24.

Dozens of people talked about what they have noticed living and working alongside thousands of Haitian immigrants who moved to Springfield under TPS.

At one point, it was estimated that 15,000 Haitian immigrants on TPS called Springfield home.

>>RELATED: Springfield community protests Supreme Court ruling on TPS for thousands of immigrants

TPS allows people from countries affected by war, natural disasters, or other major crises to legally live and work in the U.S.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that the Trump Administration could end TPS for Haitians.

People in Springfield shared their thoughts at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We welcome immigration,” said Richard Corey. “We believe that immigrants help better the United States of America, and we hope that it’s done in the future in a proper way that we can all work together.”

“I think that the politicians are trying to capitalize off of the Haitian community being here,” said Brian Kinkter.

Dayton-area Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH) and Governor Mike DeWine are trying to get the Department of Homeland Security to change its mind.

>>RELATED: DeWine calls ending Temporary Protective Status for Ohio’s Haitian immigrants a ‘mistake’

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said earlier this month that this time is uncertain for Haitian immigrant families living in Springfield.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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