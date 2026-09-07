Thousands of people line street to watch Holiday at Home parade in Kettering

KETTERING — For over a mile, thousands of people lined up their chairs along Far Hills Ave to watch one of Ohio’s largest parades.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson was at the Holiday at Home Parade in Kettering and talked with someone about why he walks the parade every year. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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The Holiday at Home celebration started on Labor Day in 1959, sponsored by the Kettering YMCA.

Since then, it has grown into one of Ohio’s largest parades.

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