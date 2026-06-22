Thousands without power after storms move through the area

Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 12:30 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 4,109 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website. This also includes Highland County in Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown of the outages:

  • Montgomery County- 31
  • Greene County- 3998
  • Preble County- 80

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter