Thousands without power after storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms moved through the Miami Valley.

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As of 12:30 a.m., AES Ohio’s outage map reports over 4,109 customers without power, according to AES Ohio’s website. This also includes Highland County in Ohio.

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Here is a breakdown of the outages:

Montgomery County- 31

Greene County- 3998

Preble County- 80

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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