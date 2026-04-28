Over 14k without power as storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power as storms move through the area.
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Over 14,000 customers have reported not having power, according to an AES outage map.
Outages have been reported in the following counties:
Montgomery: 9810
Greene: 2809
Darke: 182
Champaign: 181
Preble: 704
Logan: 144
Mercer: 3
Miami: 293
Shelby: 1
We will continue to follow this story.
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