Over 14k without power as storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power as storms move through the area.

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Over 14,000 customers have reported not having power, according to an AES outage map.

Outages have been reported in the following counties:

Montgomery: 9810

Greene: 2809

Darke: 182

Champaign: 181

Preble: 704

Logan: 144

Mercer: 3

Miami: 293

Shelby: 1

We will continue to follow this story.

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