Threat reported at Springfield churches; ‘No substantiated threat’ at this time

SPRINGFIELD — Law enforcement is investigating a new threat in Springfield.

News Center 7 became aware of reported threats sent to at least two churches, Christ Episcopal Church and St. John Missionary Baptist Church, on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Springfield confirmed that threats had been reported.

“Law enforcement is actively assessing and clearing the premises out of an abundance of caution. At this time, there is no substantiated threat,” the spokesperson told News Center 7.

News Center 7 has been following a series of bomb threats sent to city and county departments, as well as schools and colleges, this week. So far, none have been deemed credible.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

