Three people injured after wind gusts disrupt Pennsylvania balloon ride

A hot air balloon ride in Pennsylvania did not go as planned.
Three people were injured after strong winds blew through at a carnival in Pennsylvania.
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Officials said a powerful gust lifted the balloon into the air, pulling a crew member 15 feet off the ground, before falling.
The basket dragged across the ground with passengers inside.
Medics took the three injured people to a nearby hospital.
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