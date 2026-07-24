Three people injured after wind gusts disrupt Pennsylvania balloon ride

A hot air balloon ride in Pennsylvania did not go as planned.

Three people were injured after strong winds blew through at a carnival in Pennsylvania.

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Officials said a powerful gust lifted the balloon into the air, pulling a crew member 15 feet off the ground, before falling.

The basket dragged across the ground with passengers inside.

Medics took the three injured people to a nearby hospital.

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