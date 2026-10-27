Three systems and very warm temperatures in the Miami Valley

A few systems moving into the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A few fronts bring a surge of warmth then rain chances for the Halloween weekend. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Check out how our forecast highs compare to our average high temperature of 61 degrees! All red still over the next week. Thursday nearly being 15 degrees above average will put our highs near 75.

A few systems moving into the Miami Valley

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The first of three systems is moving in on this Tuesday bring only high thin clouds to create filtered sunshine.

A few systems moving into the Miami Valley

The second system is a cold front Thursday evening that also moves in mostly dry with a few clouds.

A few systems moving into the Miami Valley

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The weekend brings the real rain chances. Saturday for Halloween looks dry, but rather cloudy. Plan on Sunday needing the umbrella with scattered showers arriving by then.

A few systems moving into the Miami Valley

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