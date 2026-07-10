Ticket scam alert: Sheriff’s office warning of fake Country Concert tickets

The Fort Loramie concert is on day two, and Darke County deputies said someone was ripped off with fake tickets.

SHELBY COUNTY — Fake country concert tickets are scamming people out of money.

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The Fort Loramie concert is on day two, and Darke County deputies said someone was ripped off with fake tickets.

>>RELATED: Sheriff’s office warns of possible scam involving fake tickets to Country Concert

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz looked into how people can make sure their concert tickets are legit.

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“I loved the 1975. I got to see Ed Sheeran’s first concert in America, which was really cool,” Isabelle Bermudez, of Fairborn, said.

Bermudez loves a good concert. But when it comes to buying her tickets, she avoids resale sites.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a ticket scam.

Deputies said someone got scammed by buying fake tickets for Country Concert.

“Statistics are pretty overwhelming. There was $2.3 million lost annually in the U.S. to ticket scams,” Sheri Sword with Better Business Bureau said.

Sword said this is a growing problem with more ticket sales happening online.

“Just really be careful and do your research before you spend your hard-earned money,” Sword said.

She suggests concert-goers stick with known resellers.

“You want to make sure that they belong to the National Association of Ticket Brokers because they have a 200% guarantee that the ticket is going to be good,” Sword said.

And be sure to check prices too, as that can be a big red flag.

“Watch out if they’re really low prices. That is a red flag in and of itself. You know you have to question why they’re able to offer you those tickets at such a low price,” Sword said.

Bermudez said she sticks to who she knows.

“Usually, like Ticketmaster or StubHub or like things that I’ve bought from before that I know are legit,” she said.

People going to a local show should consider buying their tickets from the box office.

They’ll know it’s legit and avoid some of those pesky service fees.

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