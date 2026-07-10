Ticket scam alert: Sheriff’s office warning of fake Country Concert tickets

Ticket scam alert: Sheriff’s office warning of fake Country Concert tickets The Fort Loramie concert is on day two, and Darke County deputies said someone was ripped off with fake tickets.
By Xavier Hershovitz and Megan Finke, WHIO.com

SHELBY COUNTY — Fake country concert tickets are scamming people out of money.

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The Fort Loramie concert is on day two, and Darke County deputies said someone was ripped off with fake tickets.

>>RELATED: Sheriff’s office warns of possible scam involving fake tickets to Country Concert

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz looked into how people can make sure their concert tickets are legit.

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“I loved the 1975. I got to see Ed Sheeran’s first concert in America, which was really cool,” Isabelle Bermudez, of Fairborn, said.

Bermudez loves a good concert. But when it comes to buying her tickets, she avoids resale sites.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a ticket scam.

Deputies said someone got scammed by buying fake tickets for Country Concert.

“Statistics are pretty overwhelming. There was $2.3 million lost annually in the U.S. to ticket scams,” Sheri Sword with Better Business Bureau said.

Sword said this is a growing problem with more ticket sales happening online.

“Just really be careful and do your research before you spend your hard-earned money,” Sword said.

She suggests concert-goers stick with known resellers.

“You want to make sure that they belong to the National Association of Ticket Brokers because they have a 200% guarantee that the ticket is going to be good,” Sword said.

And be sure to check prices too, as that can be a big red flag.

“Watch out if they’re really low prices. That is a red flag in and of itself. You know you have to question why they’re able to offer you those tickets at such a low price,” Sword said.

Bermudez said she sticks to who she knows.

“Usually, like Ticketmaster or StubHub or like things that I’ve bought from before that I know are legit,” she said.

People going to a local show should consider buying their tickets from the box office.

They’ll know it’s legit and avoid some of those pesky service fees.

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