The timeline when severe storms are possible in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A few storms overnight Thursday night into Friday morning could become severe by producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail, or a brief isolated tornado. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Here is a look at the severe weather hazards I’m watching. If we see severe storms, the primary concern will be for those damaging, 60+ m.p.h. winds, but all hazards are possible. There even is a low risk for flash flooding in poor drainage areas.

Severe weather possible Thursday night into Friday morning

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The storms will be overnight between 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Not everyone will see a severe storm, but it’ll be a good idea to have a way to receive warnings: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app

Severe weather possible Thursday night into Friday morning

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Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Severe weather possible Thursday night into Friday morning

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