Tipp City Council approves land option for Meijer grocery store

TIPP CITY — City council members in Tipp City voted in favor of a land option that takes the city one step closer to getting a grocery store.

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In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, council approved a resolution for the city manager to enter into a real estate purchase option contract with Meijer Stores Limited Partnership.

The deal gives Meijer the exclusive option to purchase roughly 17 acres of land off of State Route 571 and S. County Road 25 for $3.05 million to develop the land into a general merchandise and grocery store.

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Before the vote, several community members raised concerns with the council about the proposed development of the land. Some said the noise, lights, and traffic changes that would come with the store would negatively impact nearby neighborhoods.

Council President Ryan Liddy said the city would work with Meijer to limit the impact on people in neighborhoods near the site.

“Is it going to increase traffic? Yes, it will. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say that it won’t. But from my standpoint, that’s not necessarily the worst thing in the world, not for the trade-off of bringing a grocer to a food desert that we currently are,” Liddy said.

One resident brought up a desire for a smaller grocery store, such as Trader Joe’s, to be brought to town instead of a large store like Meijer.

In response, Councilman John Kessler told those in attendance that the city met with more than a dozen stores about coming to Tipp City.

“I just think it’s fair for you to know that there was multiple, multiple places, businesses, talked to, and this is the only return we got,” Kessler said.

Liddy also touched on community members wanting the grocery store to go into the plaza on W. Main Street.

“No grocer wants to go there, so it’s not an option,” Liddy said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) said he was pleased to see the council approve the agreement with Meijer.

“Watching this development move forward with Meijer is a huge accomplishment for the city and the surrounding region,” Huffman said. “I’m proud to have supported the funding for this project in the capital budget. I know that this investment from the state and the city will have a positive effect for residents across the 5th Senate District and I look forward to shopping at this new Meijer myself.”

We’ll continue to follow this project as it moves along and provide updates.

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