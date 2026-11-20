TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police Department has announced its newest member: a new K9.

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The department shared the first photos of K9 Argo on social media on Thursday.

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Originally from Slovakia, K9 Argo is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois who will be working alongside Officer Brazel.

K9 Argo has completed an extensive training program with the Southern Ohio Police Canine Academy, and the team has earned its state certification.

The department said he’s a dual-purpose police canine certified in patrol and tracking, as well as narcotics detection.

“We know retired K9 Pasha left some big paws to fill, and we’re excited to see Argo begin making his own mark here in Tipp City. We’re confident he’ll be a great addition to our department and community,” the department wrote on social media.

K9 Argo and Officer Brazel will begin their patrol duties next week.

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