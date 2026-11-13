Tipp City transforms township basement into free holiday destination

TIPP CITY — Volunteers in Tipp City have transformed the Monroe Township building basement into a free holiday destination titled “Tipp the Halls.”

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The seasonal space offers decor, community activities, and family events through the holiday season.

Organized by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, the project was created to provide a handicap-accessible gathering spot for residents.

The venue allows local families to celebrate the holidays together at no cost.

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Tasha Weaver, executive director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, led the effort to transform the downtown venue for public use.

“We wanted to utilize this space downtown. It’s handicap accessible, it holds at least 200 people,” Weaver said, noting that visitors often describe the area as a “hallmark downtown.”

Weaver worked alongside 26 volunteers who spent hundreds of hours decorating the township building’s basement.

Volunteer Heidi Scribner helped arrange the space ahead of the opening.

“I think it looks gorgeous and hopefully everybody enjoys it and has a great holiday,” Scribner said.

Organizers emphasized that offering the destination at no cost was essential due to economic pressures on local families.

“I mean right now, parents are thinking, ‘how am I going to buy my kids all the gifts they need or they want?’ And I know finances are tight for a lot of people,” Weaver said.

The venue will host several free interactive events throughout the season.

Planned activities include two free music bingo sessions featuring Christmas music or Christmas movie trivia, alongside glass ornament making classes and a cookie decorating class.

Organizers are also distributing $5,000 worth of Tipp City gift cards to visitors.

“I just wanted to bring a place for families to be able to make memories in Tipp City,” Weaver said.

An official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday.

Families can visit and experience the holiday installation through the first Monday in January.

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