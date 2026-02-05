Toddler hospitalized with skull fracture, brain bleed; 30-year-old arrested

DAYTON — A 30-year-old is facing charges after a 16-month-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Feb. 4, after midnight, Dayton officers were called to Children’s Medical Center for reports of child abuse that took place in the 5000 block of Silverdome Drive.

A 16-month-old had significant bruising to his body, a skull fracture, and a brain bleed, according to police.

Medical professionals said the injuries were consistent with abuse.

A 30-year-old, identified as Chad Merrill, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on felony child endangering.

We will continue to follow this story.

