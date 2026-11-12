Toddler shoots self after finding gun in car

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 2-year-old was flown to the hospital after they shot themselves with a gun Wednesday evening.

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The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Third Street in Clermont County, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The child was helping his dad clean out a vehicle in their driveway when the child found the gun, according to the Williamsburg Police Department.

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Police said a gun was in the center console, “exposed and readily available.”

The 2-year-old grabbed it and accidentally shot themselves in the right leg.

Police said the child was alert and conscious when first responders got to the scene and that the injury was “through and through.”

They did not say if there would be any charges filed.

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