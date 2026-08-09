Tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Cincinnati postponed

CINCINNATI — Tonight’s Rod Stewart’s concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati has been postponed.
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It is due to an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention,” according to the venue.
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Riverbend Music Center wrote in an Instagram post that rescheduling is underway.
“Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati,” the venue said.
Additional information is expected on Tuesday.
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