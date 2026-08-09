Tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Cincinnati postponed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Rod Stewart performs during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Tonight’s Rod Stewart’s concert at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati has been postponed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is due to an “unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention,” according to the venue.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverbend Music Center wrote in an Instagram post that rescheduling is underway.

“Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati,” the venue said.

Additional information is expected on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]