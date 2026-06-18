Tornado Watch, Flood Watch continues for parts of region

MIAMI VALLEY — A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Clinton and Warren counties until 5 a.m.

A Flood Watch continues for Butler and Warren counties until 10 a.m.

Rain and storms are coming to an end after an active night across the region.

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We will see gradual clearing and windy conditions on Thursday morning.

There could be some flooded roadways, especially south of Interstate 70.

TRENDING STORIES:

As for the rest of the day, we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Wind gusts will be over 20 mph.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s throughout the weekend.

Our next chance for storms will be Sunday night.

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