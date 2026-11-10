Township prepares for vote on a data center moratorium

Part of Darke County is making it clear that they do not want data centers.

DARKE COUNTY — Part of Darke County is making it clear that they do not want data centers.

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Twin Township sits next to Arcanum; tonight, almost 100 people listened, asked questions, and offered their opinions.

Township trustees said yes to the proposed data center regulations.

This moved the township closer to voting on a moratorium.

“It just puts a halt, the best we can. I mean, we can’t stop everything, but this makes it very difficult for it to happen,” Wayne Stutz, Twin Township board of trustees president, said.

Stutz does not want a data center in township limits.

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He said the township has not been approached by any companies for development and these moves are proactive.

Monday, some residents questioned this thinking.

“I don’t feel like they represent us. I feel like this is all so that we get a data center,” Tracy Lauric said.

But others liked the trustee’s move.

“I think the trustees are doing the things that are required in order for it to make it more difficult for a data center to come in because it’s currently not zoned for one,” Christine Hess said.

Monday’s meeting was not without disagreement and confusion.

At one point, things got tense between zoning commissioner Kurt Lambert and some residents.

Residents said the community must hold leaders accountable.

“It’s great to see that so many people are involved because it reminds them that you work for the people and you can’t just do whatever you want,” Hess said.

When the meeting ended, some residents still had questions and concerns.

They were not clear on the village of Arcanum’s stance on data centers.

The village falls within township limits but is not under the same jurisdiction.

“Maybe they don’t understand what we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to backslide or slip something into the back door,” Stutz said.

Arcanum has a council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Twin Township will vote on a moratorium on Dec. 4.

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