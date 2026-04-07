Tracking gas prices throughout the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Gas prices will not go down until the Strait of Hormuz is back open, according to analysts.
Overnight, prices have gone up 14 cents.
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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in the Miami Valley with gas prices in your area LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
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In the Dayton area, drivers are paying an average of $ 3.81 per gallon for gas.
Before the War with Iran, gas prices were averaging less than $3 per gallon.
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