Tracking our next storm chance then falling temperatures

DAYTON — Severe weather is possible overnight Monday and impacts our temperatures heading towards the first days of May. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

I’m still closely watching for storms roll through between 11 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. One or two of those storms could come with some damaging straight line winds, but most of the storms will just come with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Severe weather chance this week then cooler temps

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Our average high is now up to 69 degrees, but behind this system we fall below average for a change of pace. High temperatures heading into May on Friday fall near 60 degrees. Low temperatures Saturday morning likely falling down into the 30s!

Severe weather chance this week then cooler temps

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